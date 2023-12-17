(Beth Coller)

Managing Principal | CO Architects

Jenna Knudsen, AIA, is the managing principal of CO Architects and a trailblazer in promoting gender diversity within the architecture field. As a co-founder of Women of CO, an internal initiative, she champions career growth for female professionals in the firm. Knudsen actively mentors students, serving on USC’s Architectural Guild executive committee and supporting programs introducing high school students to architecture. Her leadership at CO Architects emphasizes flexibility and equality, and she’s been recognized for her pioneering work with Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology.