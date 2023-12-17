Partner | Sheppard Mullin

Jennifer Lee is a prominent partner at Sheppard Mullin, where she leads the Corporate and Entertainment, Technology and Advertising practice groups. She is renowned for her role as a global leader, assisting public and private companies across industries, such as entertainment, technology, manufacturing and finance. Lee’s expertise lies in closing significant M&A deals, including mergers, acquisitions, equity and debt offerings, venture capital investments and more. Her impressive track record in various corporate transactions showcases her role as a key advisor in corporate governance and lifecycle stages.