Co-Chair: Insurance Recovery Group | Nossaman

Jennifer Meeker represents public and private sector clients in complex commercial disputes in both state and federal courts. She collaborates closely with her clients, understanding their business objectives and risk tolerance to craft tailored strategies for dispute resolution. Meeker co-chairs Nossaman’s Insurance Recovery Group, advocating for policyholder clients in various insurance claims, including CGL, D&O, E&O and first-party insurance recoveries. She also leads Nossaman’s writs and appeals practice, handling appeals on land use, real estate, water rights and more. Meeker serves on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach.