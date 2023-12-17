Executive Managing Director, Greater Los Angeles | Colliers

As the executive managing director and market leader at Colliers’ Greater Los Angeles region,

Jodie Poirier manages a team of over 300 professionals across nine offices. Her dynamic leadership, industry expertise and strategic foresight have elevated Colliers to a leadership position. Poirier is known for her dedication to talent recruitment, focusing on diversification to create a balanced working environment. With over two decades of experience, including leadership roles in Boston and Los Angeles, her pioneering role as the first woman to oversee Greater Los Angeles operations signifies her influence as a trailblazer in a historically male-dominated field.