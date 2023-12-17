CEO & Founder | Luminario Ballet of Los Angeles

Judith Helle, a seasoned professional in the performing arts, began her career dancing across Europe. In 2008, she founded Luminario Ballet of Los Angeles, known for innovative performances and collaborations. During the pandemic, she secured a U.S. CARES ACT grant, saving her company from financial collapse and directed the acclaimed dance film “L’Invalide.” Recognized for her leadership, Helle received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the United Nations Humanitarian Award in 2022. Her impactful work extends to climate change awareness and promoting equal rights, all while advocating for accessible arts.