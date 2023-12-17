Founder & Principal | Taylor & Company

Julie D. Taylor, an L.A. design advocate, has dedicated 35 years to educating the public about professional design and architecture. Leading Taylor & Company for almost 30 years, she bridges design professionals and media. Her firm has placed thousands of articles in over 3,250 media outlets with nearly 150 as cover stories. Taylor & Company prioritizes clients who contribute to improving the built environment, emphasizing quality affordable and permanent supportive housing. Taylor co-founded CanstructionLA and shares her knowledge through speaking engagements and writing. She is an accomplished author and editor with a background in art history and photography.