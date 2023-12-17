(Mark Kempton)

President & CEO | 3COTECH, Inc.

Kat Janowicz is a leading environmental and business strategist renowned for her book “Chasing Zero,” which chronicles the transformation of the Ports of L.A. and Long Beach. With expertise in energy, transportation and technology, she serves as the president and CEO of 3COTECH, Inc., specializing in advancing sustainability. Janowicz’s passion for knowledge-sharing has elevated her as a sought-after speaker across various fields. In 2015, she founded 3COTECH to assist public agencies and private firms in achieving sustainability and resilience. Her energy, enthusiasm and authenticity have inspired individuals ranging from STEM students to seasoned professionals.