Advisor | Coastal Bridge Advisors

Kimberly Rae Nelson, an advisor at Coastal Bridge Advisers for seven years, specializes in working with divorced women. She collaborates closely with their attorneys to ensure not only a favorable financial outcome but also long-term capital stewardship, allowing these women to rebuild their lives and networks post-divorce. Nelson’s team excels in coordinating advisory services and providing clear, consistent and family-focused guidance. She holds the CFA designation, is a regular contributor to Forbes magazine on the topic of women and money and is very well-respected in the Los Angeles finance community.