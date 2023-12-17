Vice Chairman | Newmark

Laura Stumm, vice chairman at Newmark, leads the firm’s capital markets practice in Los Angeles. She specializes in acquisition and disposition advisory for commercial real estate across various asset classes, with over $18 billion in transaction leadership experience. Stumm’s career includes time at CBRE and Citi. She is an industry leader in high-profile commercial real estate sales in Los Angeles. Stumm mentors aspiring women in commercial real estate and is highly respected for her honesty, competence and thoughtfulness in her approach to client relationships, providing tailored counsel in a dynamic capital markets environment.