President & Chief Executive Officer | Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles

Lauren Plichta is the dedicated president & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles. She has steered the organization to exceptional growth and accomplishment, overseeing an 8% increase in youth served and successfully adapting to the pandemic’s impact on mental health. Plichta’s strategic leadership led to a gift from MacKenzie Scott and the agency’s financial stability during challenging times. Her prior experience includes progressive leadership roles at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, where she remains an advocate and fundraiser. She is also a member of Chief, supporting women executive leaders.