GittingsLegal - NE76266 (Gittings Photography)

Managing Partner | Lewis Roca

Lauren Schneider, partner in Lewis Roca’s intellectual property practice, serves as the office managing partner for their Los Angeles and San Francisco offices. She specializes in patent procurement, portfolio development, licensing and opinion work, particularly in the biotechnology and chemistry sectors. Schneider is a leader in promoting diversity in the field of intellectual property and has received numerous honors for her work. She’s known for her active involvement in the legal community, pro bono projects and speaking engagements. Schneider also takes a client-centered approach, tailoring her strategies to individual client needs and aligning IP goals with business objectives.