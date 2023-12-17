Vice President | JPMorgan Chase Bank

Lois Klavir, vice president at JPMorgan Chase Bank, is a distinguished professional in cultivating and nurturing intricate business client connections. Her expertise lies in real estate financing, business loans, credit lines and more, with a profound commitment to supporting minority and women-owned enterprises. Outside of her accomplished banking career, Klavir is an avid contributor to her community, assuming the role of president at the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Greater L.A. and founding board member of the Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce. She actively engages with multiple organizations, earning acclaim for her contributions and dedication.