Director & Head of Beauty and Personal Care | The Sage Group

Marissa Arielle Lepor, director & head of beauty and personal care at The Sage Group, has established herself in the finance community through an entrepreneurial approach in investment banking. She has a consistent tenure at Sage, a prominent investment bank focused on M&A, and capital raises for consumer brands. Lepor primarily works with founder-led businesses and also dedicated to empowering women in finance, co-founding “LAdies in Finance.” She co-founded The Pink Pig, an award-winning tequila brand that champions women and gives back to the community.