Chief Compliance Officer, Director of Operations | Miracle Mile Advisors

Marla Wooton has over 30 years of expertise in wealth management, broker-dealer relations and client service. She previously spent a decade with Bel-Air Investment Advisors, a notable registered investment advisory firm, where she advanced to the role of broker- dealer operations manager. Her career spans various operational positions at firms like Deutsche Bank, Alex. Brown, and Bank of America Securities. Holding Series 7, 24 and 63 securities licenses, Wooton brings exceptional knowledge to her role at Miracle Mile Advisors. She emphasizes the importance of women supporting one another in a male-dominated field.