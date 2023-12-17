(Desiree Keoshian/Desiree Keoshian)

CEO & Founder | Connect Teletherapy

Melissa Miller-Ramirez is the founder and CEO of Connect Teletherapy, which provides virtual therapy services for children, including speech therapy, occupational therapy and counseling. Her journey began as a speech-language pathologist, working with children with autism. After gaining real estate expertise, Miller-Ramirez launched Connect Teletherapy in 2019. With determination and a modest investment, she grew her business without external funding, projecting $1M in revenue this year. Miller-Ramirez authored a children’s book, “We Can Teach You to Talk,” the first in a series designed to aid children’s speech and language development.