Vice President of Product Management | Belkin International

Melody Tecson, a dedicated professional at Belkin for over two decades, has risen from a customer service representative to vice president of product management. Leading a team of 28, she oversees Belkin’s global product portfolio, promoting inclusivity and innovation. She fosters a culture of listening, critical thinking and empowerment. Tecson’s leadership extends to environmental responsibility, notably championing the use of post-consumer recycled materials in product development, reducing carbon footprint and adopting eco-friendly practices. Passionate about diversity, equity and inclusion, she advocates for underrepresented groups in the tech industry, serving on the Women’s Network Board and supporting educational initiatives.