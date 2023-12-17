Shareholder | Buchalter

Mercedes O. Martin specializes in real estate transactions, particularly real estate-secured transactions, tax credit finance and equity investments. As co-chair of the firm’s Community Development Finance group, she represents a range of clients, including developers, borrowers, lenders and investors in nationwide projects. Her expertise includes structuring financing using low-income housing tax credits, new markets tax credits, renewable energy credits and state-certificated credits. Martin’s representative matters include a $55-million construction to permanent financing project and involvement in syndicated funds with LIHTC assets. She also handles various acquisitions, financings and compliance matters for her clients.