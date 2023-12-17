CEO & Director | She TV Media

Meredith Yinger, a filmmaker with a background in film and TV production from Loyola Marymount University and international experience in documentary filmmaking, founded She TV Media to address the underrepresentation of women in the media industry. She’s an accomplished #1 bestselling author, film director and co-founder of She TV Media, a female-led full-service video and virtual event production company based in Los Angeles. Her work, including the TV pilot “The Madams,” has received recognition at prestigious film festivals. She’s currently in post-production for her first feature documentary, “Scars Unseen.”