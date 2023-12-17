Vice President of Property Management | BLT Enterprises

Mindy S. Leigh is the vice president of property management at BLT Enterprises, a successful Santa Monica-based real estate investment company. She has played an integral role at BLT since 2015, overseeing a portfolio valued at over $1 billion, encompassing industrial, R&D and commercial properties across Southern California. Leigh’s responsibilities range from asset management, staff management and standard procedure development to vendor contract oversight for major projects. She’s highly involved in the firm’s redevelopment, construction projects and tenant improvement work. In 2022, she was recognized as a Woman of Influence by GlobeSt.com.