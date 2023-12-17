Chief Executive Officer | Cowe Communications

Miri Rossitto is the founder and chief executive officer of Cowe Communications, a business and brand development firm that specializes in strategic communications. She serves on the boards for both the Valley Industry and Commerce Association and the Valley Economic Alliance and was recognized by the United Chambers of Commerce as one of 2020’s Most Inspirational Women of the San Fernando Valley. Rossitto served as the emcee for the 31st Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade as well as 2023’s Most Inspirational Women of the San Fernando Valley, hosted by the United Chambers of Commerce.