Missy K. O’Linn

Partner | Manning Kass

Mildred K. O’Linn is a partner at Manning Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester LLP with 35 years of experience in law. As a former police officer and legal advisor for the Law Enforcement Television Network, she specializes in peace officer civil liability, training, tactics and governmental defense. Recognized for her exceptional litigation skills, O’Linn is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the Litigation Counsel of America. She’s received numerous awards for her contributions to law enforcement defense, including the California POST Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement Training.