Principal Agent & Luxury Real Estate Agent | Nourmand & Associates

Myra Nourmand, the principal of Nourmand & Associates, brings 36 years of real estate experience and outstanding leadership to the agency. She manages client relationships, mentors agents and guides the brokerage’s strategic mission. Her mentorship has resulted in Nourmand agents gaining recognition in prestigious publications, including The Hollywood Reporter and Los Angeles Magazine. Her high-profile clientele trusts her with iconic properties, including the iconic Bugsy Siegel Estate. Nourmand recently closed the highest sale in Southwest Beverly Hills history, solidifying her position as one of L.A.’s top luxury agents.