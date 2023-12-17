Nancy N. Hejran

CFO & COO | Clipper Corporation

Nancy Hejran, CFO & COO of Clipper Corporation, transformed the company’s financial and operational landscape. She built a finance team, implemented SOPs and improved company culture. During the pandemic, Hejran’s leadership ensured the company’s success by sourcing PPE and adapting to changing market needs. She also delved into sales, supported key accounts and received accolades for her efforts. She is an exemplar of the American Dream, advocating for cultural change, unity and excellence. Hejran speaks multiple languages besides English, including Turkish, Farsi, Russian Arabic and French.