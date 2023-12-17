Chief Operating Officer | Cowe Communications

Nicola Staples is the COO of Cowe Communications, leveraging her extensive branding and communications expertise. In her role, she oversees daily operations and guides the team to create tailored communication strategies for clients. Her leadership and strategic acumen have led to successful outcomes for clients. With a background in media and nonprofit sectors, Staples excels in project management and strategic planning. She’s also a dedicated community supporter, serving as chair of the resource development & marketing committee on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley.