Co-Founder | Baby Quest Foundation

As the co-founder of Baby Quest Foundation, Pamela Cohen Hirsch’s journey spans education, entrepreneurship and philanthropy. From 1985-2001, she helped grow her portion of the company, being named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc 500 List as CEO of one of the country’s fastest growing private companies. A former middle school teacher and CEO of The Princeton Review, she transitioned into aiding infertility victims. Hirsch’s dedication to Baby Quest has awarded over $2.8 million to 200+ applicants. She is a recognized figure on national platforms and continues to make a difference in countless lives with her role at Baby Quest Foundation.