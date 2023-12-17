Co-Director | A New Way of Life Reentry Project (ANWOL)

Pamela Marshall, co-director at A New Way of Life Reentry Project, embarked on her journey after facing a layoff during the Great Recession. Through California’s Transitional Subsidized Employment Program, she began as a housing coordinator. Marshall’s exceptional dedication led to her promotion to co-director, a testament to her relentless pursuit of empowering justice-impacted women. Under her leadership, ANWOL achieved remarkable successes in 2022, with nine out of 10 women meeting crucial re-entry benchmarks and a 99% non-recidivism rate. Marshall’s leadership at ANWOL has positively impacted numerous women, fostering empowerment, liberation and success