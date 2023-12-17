Assistant Director, Field Marketing | EY

Rachel Russell is a remarkable marketer and the driving force behind the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Greater Los Angeles Program. At just 29, she leads the program, honoring high-growth company leaders and impressing CEOs with her prowess. Russell builds lasting relationships with these entrepreneurs, hosts alumni events and encourages growth. She also secured additional funding, transforming a tight budget and partnering with the Los Angeles Business Journal for unprecedented exposure. Russell’s impact extends to her role as assistant director of field marketing at EY, where she positions the firm strategically in the Los Angeles market.