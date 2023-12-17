Managing Partner | DRA Family Office

Rose Vitale, managing partner of the DRA Family Office in San Diego, is a seasoned entrepreneur turned private investor known for defying traditional investment norms in women-owned businesses. She has spearheaded various philanthropic and mentoring initiatives, including launching FundHer World Capital to transform capital flow to female-founded businesses. Vitale hosts the Female Investor podcast, addressing finance-related issues and advocates for increased funding for female founders on platforms like the Bloomberg Businessweek podcast. She also sponsors events and supports the arts and wildfire victims in Hawaii through her involvement in the Aloha T-Shirt Festival and Hawaii Fashion Week.