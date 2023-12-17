Chief Executive Officer | Behavioral Health Center of Excellence

Sara Litvak, CEO of the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE), is a board-certified behavior analyst and healthcare executive who founded the widely adopted accreditation for Applied Behavior Analysis organizations. BHCOE, under her leadership, has achieved substantial growth through its accreditation service, Accelerated Delegated Credentialing and the BHCOE Learning Hub. Litvak also founded the Autism Investor Summit and ABA Payor Summit. BHCOE’s strategic partnerships with Centene Corporation and Cigna/ Evernorth resulted in the National Autism Data Registry. She is a published expert on autism and ABA therapy, recognized as Woman of the Year in 2022.