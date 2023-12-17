Sarah Kathryn Young-Sheppard

Founder & Executive Director | Social & Emotional Wellness Initiative

Sarah Young-Sheppard is the founder and executive director of the Social & Emotional Wellness Initiative (SEWI), dedicated to providing mental health programs and services to youth and youth-serving organizations in Los Angeles County and beyond. Overcoming personal challenges, including a cleft lip and dyslexia, she embraced resilience and optimism. Her passion for youth advocacy and mental health support led her to earn a master of social work at USC, ultimately founding SEWI. Young-Sheppard ensures accessibility to mental health services for all youth and has significantly expanded these services in local school districts.