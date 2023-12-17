(Jon Chua (323)366-0668 info@onlo)

CEO & Founder | Beyond Board

Sarah Zapp is the founder and CEO of Beyond Board, a distinguished journalist and a relationship curator. Recognized as a “Women to Watch” by Brown Brothers Harriman, she has established Beyond Board as a powerful network of prominent board directors and C-suite executives. Collaborating with leading investors and major companies, Zapp places diverse board directors and executive talent, advising and sitting on advisory boards for start-ups. She is a renowned speaker, featured at TED Women’s Conference, Goldman Sachs Women’s Symposium and Harvard Business Review, discussing relationship-building and board diversification.