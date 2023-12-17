Founder & CEO | SDP Digital LLC

Sasha D. Pisterman is the founder of SDP Digital, a PR and marketing agency established in 2017. Her career started at BMI, where she developed and executed PR campaigns for various award shows and events. In 2017, she established SDP Digital, working with renowned talent and brands in music. As a first-generation Latina, Pisterman values authenticity and diversity, making it a core principle to hire women of color. She has extended her agency’s reach beyond music to serve diverse audiences and integrate social impact into campaigns, supporting nonprofits and mentoring young individuals in diverse communities.