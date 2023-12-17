President & CEO | Redwood Resources

Schenae Rourk serves as the president and CEO of Redwood Resources, a management consulting firm specializing in transportation and infrastructure projects. She assists real estate developers, A/E firms and construction companies in navigating procurement and contracting processes, focusing on the transportation and infrastructure sectors. Redwood Resources also develops community-focused outreach and business equity programs for projects involving public land or funds. Rourk actively participates in advisory roles supporting minority and women-owned businesses and has received numerous awards for her advocacy efforts, including Small Business of the Year from the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce.