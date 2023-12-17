Founder & CEO | Muslim Women Professionals

Sofia Haq, founder & CEO of Muslim Women Professionals (MWP), transitioned from retail to entrepreneurship and venture capital. She excelled in sales and expanded Diane von Furstenberg’s presence. Concerned about the lack of resources for Muslim women, Haq founded MWP and became an included VC fellow. She’s a venture partner at Republic and served as senior program & community manager at XRC Ventures. Haq earned the Unsung Hero Award in 2021 and champions diversity and equal opportunities in tech through her work and mentoring.