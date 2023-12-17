(tom ivicevic)

Founder & CEO | Unplug Meditation

Suze Yalof Schwartz is the founder and CEO of the Unplug Meditation app and Unplug, the world’s first drop-in secular meditation studio in Los Angeles. She authored “Unplug: A Simple Guide to Meditation for Busy Skeptics and Modern Soul Seekers.” Formerly a fashion editor and “makeover guru” for top magazines and TV shows, Schwartz transformed her life with a three-minute meditation in 2012. She aimed to simplify and make meditation accessible to all, founding Unplug Meditation and creating an app. Schwartz’s mission is to make meditation powerful, interesting and easily adopted by everyone seeking its benefits.