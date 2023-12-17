Director of Refugee Resettlement | Uplift Charity

Tami Shaikh is a mother, author and nonprofit director at Uplift Charity. She has dedicated her life to giving a voice to those who feel invisible and have been silenced because of social inequalities. Her leadership at Uplift Charity transformed it from a small office with four staff members into a substantial organization with 16 diverse employees. Shaikh secured grants to aid refugees and is a relentless advocate for justice. She authored three books and contributed to publications like Huffington Post and Chicken Soup for the Soul - The Empowered Woman.