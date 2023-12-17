Chief Executive Officer | Hartbeat

Thai Randolph is an accomplished leader in content, commerce and community. Recognized in prominent industry lists, she formed HARTBEAT with a $100M investment. As CEO, she’s taken the reins after successful roles as president & COO of Laugh Out Loud and COO of HartBeat Productions. Randolph’s strategic initiatives include partnerships with NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Sundance Institute’s Women Write Now Fellowship. She pioneered the Women Write Now Fellowship, supporting emerging Black women in comedy. Also, she is a sought-after industry speaker, appearing at events like Advertising Week, SXSW and the Cannes Lions Festival.