Chief Human Resources Officer | Blackstone Consulting, Inc.

Theresa Nguyen’s journey from a war-torn Vietnam to her current role as chief HR officer at Blackstone Consulting Inc. is a remarkable story of resilience. Despite the challenges her family faced as immigrants, she excelled academically, graduated with honors and built a successful career. With over 20 years of progressive HR leadership, she has positively impacted organizations such as the Los Angeles Times, GE/NBC Universal, Disney and more. She’s known for her achievements, like leading diversity and inclusion efforts and securing funding for hiring and training programs.