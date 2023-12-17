Executive Vice President | NAI Capital Commercial

Tina LaMonica, SIOR, is a standout figure in commercial real estate at NAI Capital Commercial. In 2018, she took on the exclusive leasing role for a 92,000 sq. ft. Class A office building in South Pasadena when occupancy was at 63%. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, LaMonica successfully leased the entire building to full occupancy by March 2022. Her remarkable accomplishments include 39 leases totaling 105,377 sq. ft. with a transaction value of $19.4 million. This achievement is particularly impressive considering the rising vacancy rate in the greater Pasadena submarket, which now stands at 18%.