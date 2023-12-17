Trina Chantel Norman

SoCal Feeder Operation Manager | UPS

Trina Norman, a dedicated UPS employee of 33 years, serves as the SoCal feeder operations manager. She is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and has mentored college students to help them achieve academic success. Norman established the first Women in Operations business resource group in Southern California in 2019. She has received numerous awards, including the Game-Changer Award and the Visionary Leader Award for enhancing operational experiences. Norman is a board member of Women In Trucking and actively contributes to philanthropic efforts, raising over $570,000 for the community’s impact.