Soolip Product Shoot_January 2021 (Yvette Roman Photography/Yvette Roman Photography)

Owner, Creative Director | Soolip

Wanda Wen, owner of Soolip for 28 years, is a creative influence in Los Angeles’ wedding and event industries. Her background in graphic design and fashion manifests in exquisite high-end invitations, printed materials and corporate gifts for renowned brands. Recently, Wen launched The Soolip Fix YouTube channel and Creative Arts Workshops, collaborating with artists from various disciplines. She champions the written word, hand-written cards and personalized gift wrapping, fostering connections. As a dedicated yogi, Wen promotes community healing through creativity and shares her wisdom on parenting adult children.