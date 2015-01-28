Advertisement Photos Top 10 L.A.-area film locations of 2014 Jan 28, 2015 | 4:00 AM These were the top 10 film locations in the Los Angeles area in 2014, according to FilmLA Inc. Production days are indicated in parentheses along with some of the projects filmed at each location. (Los Angeles Times) Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya