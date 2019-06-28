Who is Marianne Williamson? Five things to know about the debate’s biggest mystery

Since she started in 1983, guests at her lectures have included Cher, Anthony Perkins, Lesley Ann Warren, Tommy Tune and Roy Scheider. Plus, she officiated Elizabeth Taylor’s wedding to Larry Fortensky in 1991. Taylor even credited Williamson’s “sense of spirituality" with inspiring her own. And the self-help guru has some star talents of her own — she worked as a nightclub singer before her literary career took off.