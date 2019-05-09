Reading Nook: The day’s news can wait. I have a book to read.

I read at the kitchen table because it is comfortable there, well-lit and quiet (now that our boys are grown). My chair has a cushion, and the height of the table is perfect for resting my elbows. I also have a great view out the French doors that lead into our garden. In the summer, I see flowers and long swathes of grass; in the winter, I see snow and birds (we put out chili pepper-spiked birdseed to keep away the squirrels). Now it is spring and I see daffodils, tulips, sprouting green things (unidentifiable as of yet), and in the distance a long brilliant wave of yellow forsythia.