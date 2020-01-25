Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share

USC women defeat Washington State 74-63 behind Alissa Pili’s 23 points

The USC women’s basketball team defeated visiting Washington State 74-63 behind Alissa Pili’s 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Jan. 24, 2020
10:05 PM
Share