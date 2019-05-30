Toast the Grand Canyon’s 100th anniversary with a weekend escape to its North Rim

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Grand Canyon National Park, which means it’s the ideal time to visit the quiet, uncrowded North Rim. About 6.4 million people visit the park annually, but only one in 10 reaches the North Rim. Yes, it’s a desolate five-hour-plus drive from Las Vegas, an hour longer than the journey to the South Rim. But even on glorious summer days, I have enjoyed solitude along the trails and haven’t had to jockey for position at scenic overlooks. It is often possible to book same-day mule rides into the chasm, difficult to do on the South Rim, where rides are booked months in advance.. The tab for two, excluding transportation: $228 for a rim-view cabin with porch at Grand Canyon Lodge, $75 for dinner, $90 for a half-day mule ride and $35 for park admission.