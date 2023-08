LA Times Today: Danza Azteca keeps Indigenous traditions alive in L.A.

Danza Azteca, also known as Danza Mexica, is a cultural dance tradition practiced throughout the country. Its origins date back thousands of years to ancient Meso-American ceremonies of Mexico and Central America.The tradition took hold in the states during the 1970s, thanks in large part to a group of dancers called Esplendor Azteca. One of those dancers, Lazaro Arvizu, is still teaching today and has dedicated his life to promoting Danza Azteca right here in Los Angeles.