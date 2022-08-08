LA Times Today: People trying to get pregnant turn to period tracking apps for help — and community

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly one-third of U.S. women have used a period tracking app. Many say the apps make life easier.



But in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some argue the apps have major privacy concerns.



L.A. Times reporter Sarah Parvini wrote about how this digital space is helping some women and raising alarms for others.