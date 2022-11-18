LA Times Today: TikTok’s ‘Truth Doctor’ on coping with holiday anxiety this season

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The holidays can be a stressful time for anyone, no matter their family situation. And with a contentious midterm election season just wrapping up, anxiety is high among many people as Thanksgiving approaches.



Dr. Courtney Tracy works with families in office and on TikTok. She shared her expertise on how to handle familial divides.