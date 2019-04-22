Earthquake: 6.3 quake strikes in Gutad, Philippines

A shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake was reported Monday morning in Gutad, Philippines, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:11 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 24.9 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was five miles from Dinalupihan, Philippines, five miles from Santa Cruz, Philippines, seven miles from Lubao, Philippines and 14 miles from San Fernando, Philippines.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
